According to some rumors, Paolo Bonolis and Enrico Brignano would no longer speak to each other

Without a shadow of a doubt Paolo Bonolis And Enrico Brignano they are two of the most loved and followed characters in the world of Italian television. According to some rumors that on the web are becoming more and more insistent, the two television faces would have quarreled. Let’s find out all the details together

Recently Paolo Bonolis ended up in the center of gossip. This time to make the famous conductor of Next Another protagonist of a gossip have been some rumors which reveal an alleged quarrel which took place with Enrico Brignano.

According to the numerous rumors circulating on the net, the conductor of Next Another and the comedian would go away. A clue what suggests an alleged quarrel between the two is the fact that Enrico Brignano would not have invited Bonolis to his marriage with Flora Canto. It’s not all. The discussion of the two TV personalities would have provoked even a further one removal of their respective wives. In fact, Canto and Sonia Bruganelli would no longer talk to each other.

However, over the last few hours it seems that a possible has come confirmation by the well-known commentator of Big Brother Vip through its social media accounts. It’s not all. In the previous weeks, Flora Canto had left a sarcastic comment under the post of the woman concerning her private jet.

Actually no mess has arrived official communication by those directly involved. In fact, none of the four television faces has confirmed or denied the numerous rumors in reference to their alleged dispute. Most likely the two couples prefer to remain silent and protect what goes on in theirs private life. In light of this, to the numerous people who ask if more will emerge details on the issue we just have to wait.