He said it all. Pamela Franco shook national television after her controversial interview on the program 'Whoever sends'. This generated a lot of interest among the public, due to the media scandal that arose after her separation from Christian Domínguez and her clandestine relationship with Christian Cueva. In the midst of this situation, the reality competition 'This is war' featured exclusive footage that did not air live, showing additional details about the singer's participation on the set and what happened during the commercial breaks.

What happened to Pamela Franco during her interview in 'Mande qué mande'?

In the latest edition of 'This is war', A panel was formed consisting of Chola Chabuca, Deyvis Orosco, Michelle Soifer, Facundo González, as well as the hosts of the program, Renzo Schuller and Cristian Rivero. In addition to discussing the controversy created by the infidelity of Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva, images that were not broadcast during the original broadcast of 'Mande qué mande' were projected, which included the arrival of the cumbia singer to the set and what It occurred during commercial breaks.

The images showed the singer and ex-partner of Christian Dominguez visibly affected and being assisted by members of the production team. She leaned back in a chair as she shed several tears. This fact suggests the degree of discomfort that the singer is going through, due to the situation she faces and the criticism she received after admitting that she had an affair with the national team in 2018, when he still maintained a stable relationship with Pamela Lopezmother of his children.

As the situation continues its course, it is expected that more details will come to light and that the media scandal surrounding Pamela Franco and her personal life will continue to be a topic of conversation in the media and among the general public, which continues to await the latest details of this controversial situation.

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Cueva?

The tropical music performer was very sorry for having gotten involved with Christian Cueva, due to the pain this caused Pamela López. “I accept my mistake, I have no justification,” said Pamela. The former member of Alma Bella used her presence in front of the 'MQM' cameras to expand on this topic and stated that sometimes “one, at that moment, does not measure the consequences of her actions.” Pamela stated that her relationship with the soccer player was due to the fact that she was “an immature girl.”

“I don't justify myself, I accept it, I know that there were people hurt, and today that I am a mother, that I wanted to build a family, I understand it much more. It doesn't make me any more or less look at and hold the camera and say yes. I was wrong and may Mrs. Pamela López forgive me for the damage that I caused her at that moment,”expressed the interpreter in 'Mande que mande'.

Did Christian Cueva have more couples in parallel?

Pamela Franco launched a forceful response about the problems she went through with Christian Cueva and announced that the footballer had various parallel partners, apart from the romance with his wife and her. “I found out that it was not just one, but two, three, four, five, six… It was not my novel,” he stressed. The singer opened up and explained that this hurt her deeply, and that it led to her ending up separating from the athlete.

How did Pamela Franco react to her father's video with Christian Cueva?

About the video in which they appearChristian Cuevaand Pamela's father, Franco indicated that he did not know about this fact, that he did not understand whyChristian CuevaHe approached his family's house and that his father's loving attitude towards the national team was due to the fact that he did not know about the clandestine relationship they had.

“María Pía, the mistake is mine, but my dad doesn't know anything. I had to confess this shame to my dad right now. My dad felt super bad because he didn't understand. My dad grew up in Huamachuco, my family is from Huamachuco and Christian Cueva too. It doesn't appear in the video, but Cueva's father and uncle were also there making music. My father had received his friends,” he addedPamela Franco.

