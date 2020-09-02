A new theory has emerged about our solar system. Astronomers say that our sun also had a ‘twin’. There has been a puzzle for a long time about what is in the back of Neptune. On the exterior of our solar system is the area of ​​Oort Cloud where icy debris is present. Astronomers believe that it is possible that a star like our sun has stopped this debris made of billions of pieces from its gravity.Oort Cloud has billions of such icy and rocky pieces. Astrophysicists Avi Loeb and Aamir Siraj of Harvard University told Live Science that it may be that some other star, like our sun, has collected debris from there. This star may have come out of its orbit to this part of the solar system and is still impacting Oort Cloud till date.

Will you ever know the truth?

The second sun theory can also respond to the presence of so much debris, as well as the fact that there are objects of round shape. However, it would be difficult to find out whether the second sun was there because today Milky Way has roamed far enough. It may be that even today a planet is orbiting the same orbit. With the help of the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope in 2021, the skies can be scanned and may even know about this theory.

The ‘sun’ being built on earth, India’s ‘fridge’ will keep cold