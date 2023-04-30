Mexico.- A few days ago, cazzu and Christian Nodal confirmed that they are waiting for their first baby during one of the concerts of the trapper born in Argentina.

The news that the singing couple will become first time parents caused a stir on social networks, since not long ago they had denied the pregnancy.

Many fans loved that Cazzu announced to the four winds that she is going to become a mother very quickly. rihanna stylewearing a huge coat and then taking it off to reveal her baby bump during a live performance in Argentina.

The revelation of the well-known singer made the public for which she appeared burst into shouts and applause, as Juliet put her in profile so that they could appreciate her pregnancy more.

That is why currently both she and Nodal are in the spotlight of the shows, as the news has millions very excited, and they hope that they will soon reveal the sex of the baby.

However, Christian Nodal recently surprised thousands by revealing accidentally he gender of your baby after his arrival at Colombia.

The interpreter of ‘bottle after bottle‘ was questioned by the Colombian media, where he talked about his new job and his plans to open his own tattoo shops in the city of Los Angeles, arguing that he is in the process of removing the tattoos on his face.

According to the young singer’s statement, he does not want his baby to meet him with tattoos on his face, at which point it came out what his baby will be.

“It happens that I would like my daughter to know my face without them”, Said the famous and then added that when he found out that he would become a father it was one of the most important moments of his life, since they both discovered it when they were traveling in Japan, but that he would talk more about it later.