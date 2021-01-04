The seventh installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme has been released. PM Narendra Modi himself has sent Rs 18000 crore to the accounts of 9 crore farmers. This amount has also been credited in the bank accounts of most farmers. Despite this, if the money does not reach your account, the biggest reason for this is some minor mistakes. For example, the name written in someone’s application does not match Aadhaar or the bank account does not get the name. No one has entered the Aadhaar number correctly or made a mistake in the bank’s IFSC code.

Due to these minor mistakes, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi installment is not reaching the account of millions of farmers. If you are also among these millions of farmers, then rectify this mistake now. For this you do not need to go anywhere, rather you can fix it from your mobile at home, if you have downloaded the PM Kisan app, then it is even easier to rectify the mistakes. Let’s know how to fix these mistakes …

Go to the official website of PM-Kisan Scheme (https://pmkisan.gov.in/). Go to its Farmer Corner and click on the Edit Aadhaar Details option.

You enter your Aadhaar number here. After this enter a captcha code and submit.

If your name is wrong only, that is, your application and your name in Aadhaar are different then you can fix it online.

If there is any other mistake, then contact it in your accountant and the Department of Agriculture office

What to do if you do not get the money even after this

If you do not get the money even after applying, then contact the helpline (PM-Kisan Helpline 155261 or 1800115526 (Toll Free) issued by the Union Ministry of Agriculture. If you do not even speak, then the second number of the Ministry (011-23381092) But can also talk

Let us know that on Sunday, PM Narendra Modi has released the sixth installment of Rs 2000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme in the accounts of 8.5 crore farmers. 17 thousand crores were transferred to the accounts of 8.55 crore farmers. With this, PM Modi launched a funding facility of Rs 1 lakh crore. Since the inception of this scheme, about 10 crore farmers have benefited from it. After this installment, about 92 thousand crore rupees have been sent to the farmers so far.