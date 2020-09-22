The issue of suspension of eight MPs of opposition parties came up in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the entire opposition is opposing the decision of Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. Amid the uproar in the Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav apologized himself, demanding the suspension of the MPs. Despite this, there was no response to his initiative in the House. In such a situation, Ram Gopal Yadav said that due to this behavior of the House, the Samajwadi Party has decided to boycott the entire session.Coming out of the House on Tuesday, Ram Gopal Yadav said, ‘I am a senior member of Parliament, I have apologized for what happened in the House, but I did not get any response on it. I found it very insulting. In such a situation, my party has decided to boycott the entire session.

Forgiveness is the need, the younger ones get hurt …

Earlier, demanding the cancellation of the suspension of MPs in the Rajya Sabha, Ram Gopal Yadav said, “Forgiveness should be made, the younger ones are troubled. I agree that there has been a mistake with the opposition MPs, but you should forgive them with a big heart. I apologize for the mistake of MPs.

Chairman expressed displeasure over the commotion of MPs

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that it is your right to ask for a division on any issue but instead of coming to the Well you can do this job from the seat. If you feel that the Deputy Chairman has not listened to you completely, then you can also come to me, but this kind of action does not suit. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, expressing displeasure with the commotion of the MPs, said that you people should take up today’s newspaper. Those friends have not only justified their actions in the media but also said what was wrong with it.

‘Not only misbehaving with the Deputy Chairman but also’ abused ‘

Venkaiah Naidu said that the Deputy Chairman was not only abused but was also ‘abused’. In spite of all this, he said let go of what happened and arrived in the morning with tea for the MPs. He did not say his whole thing in front of the people how much he had suffered. This is his greatness, so my appeal to you is to maintain the dignity of the House.

Opposition MPs were given advice

Advising the opposition MPs who created an uproar, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that for the MPs who are sitting on the dharna, the deputies chairman himself took his morning tea. It shows their humanity, it shows their democratic values.

Sanjay Raut said – I will try to solve the case

Speaking to a private channel on the uproar in the Rajya Sabha and suspension of MPs, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that if the MPs were talking about division of votes, they should have been heard, but the sit-in of MPs in Parliament is also not right. is. I will meet the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman in this context and try to resolve the matter.