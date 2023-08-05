In 2014 Sony Pictures Entertainment is hacked. Employee data is exposed, as is sensitive internal communication about well-known actors. As the tabloid press feasts, Sony learns that the hack may be revenge for the comedy film The Interview, in which a journalist is ordered to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Writing something like that about the leader is a mortal sin in North Korea. BBC journalists Geoff White and Jean Lee dig into the case: was North Korea really behind it? And what does it have to do with the theft of $1 million from a bank in Bangladesh in 2016? For those who can’t get enough of this deep dive into the most mysterious country in the world: Season 2 has just been released.

The Lazarus Heist Two seasons, BBC. Themes: North Korea, true crime, hacking, bank robbery