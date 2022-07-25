When the release date of Bayonetta 3PlatinumGames also surprised us with something quite unusual, a censorship option. By enabling the Naive Angel mode, which covers the protagonist in some of the least appropriate moments for minors. In this way, many accused Nintendo of implementing this restriction. Nevertheless, the Big N had nothing to do with this decision.

Through his official Twitter account, Hideki Kamiya, director of Bayonetta 3noted that Nintendo has never restricted them with the type of content they can display in their games. It has even been mentioned that the Big N thought that Link’s costume for Bayonetta in previous games in the series should have been more provocative.

“I see a lot of people talking about Nintendo when it comes to nudity in Bayonetta, but during our time porting Bayonetta 1, Bayonetta 2, and Bayonetta 3, the only suggestion we received was about Link’s costume in Bayonetta 1 and 2, and how it should have been a bit more revealing. No bias influenced that aspect of the game, and I think players can enjoy it without worrying about it. As Iwacchi mentioned, Nintendo isn’t just a giant company with red tape around every corner, and after working with them for so long, I get the impression that while there are times we can butt heads, they’re surprisingly open to direct discussions about development and sales.

Although it is not made clear who Iwacchi is, this is a reference to Satoru Iwata, former president of Nintendo. In this way, it is made clear that the inclusion of the Naive Angel mode was entirely a decision on the part of PlatinumGamesand Nintendo had something to do with us.

Bayonetta 3 Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 28. In related topics, you can learn more about Naive Angel mode here. Similarly, the release of Bayonette 1 on Switch it will have a short film.

It is important to mention that this is only one option. The game has not been censored, as Bayonetta’s provocative poses are still present. It’s just that if you wish, you can not see them, something that substantially expands the scope of the game.

