Did you win something? ‘The House of Famous’ aired its last episode on Sunday, August 13, and managed to become one of the most popular productions on Mexico and throughout Latin America. Beloved influencer Wendy Guevara edged out her opponents and was named the season’s winner. In this way, she took home 4 million pesos after outvoting her colleagues from the Team Hell, including Nicola Porcella, with whom it was rumored that he had a love affair.

YOU CAN SEE: Wendy Guevara is the winner of ‘The House of Famous’: Nicola Porcella came in second place

How much did the second place of ‘The house of celebrities’ earn?

Wendy Guevara the winner was chosen ‘The house of celebrities’ and managed to take home the $250,000 prize. However, days before the final, the Team Infierno had agreed to split the money equally to show the public that they were “not competing” for financial gain. If this pact had been respected, Sergio Mayer, Emilio Osorio, and Nicola Porcella. and Nigris poncho they would have gotten their fair share of Guevara’s money.

However, for more intentions that Wendy may have, the picture is different and, due to an announcement from the ‘Boss’, this initial idea would no longer be feasible. In this regard, the “Boss” launched a final bomb in the last edition of the show and left the task to Galilea Montijo to communicate it to the participants and the public. She revealed that the prize will go exclusively to the winner, so it is no longer possible for the money to be shared or transferred to anyone other than Wendy Guevara. In that sense, Nicola Porcella he was unable to take any awards after placing second.

YOU CAN SEE: “Zorro Zupe” shines with Wendy Guevara and claims: “He took a man from me”

What would Wendy Guevara spend her prize on?

Weeks prior to the official premiere of ‘the house of celebrities‘, Wendy Guevara spoke with her followers about the expectations she had about the program. Following this line, she revealed what she would do with the money if she was chosen as the winner of the Mexican reality show.

“I already saw that the prize is 4 million pesos, don’t suck, that’s why the competition is strong. It’s a lot of money, I don’t know what I would do. I think that first I would buy a house to rent and live on that income and, obviously, First, help my parents so that they never work anymore. In addition, it would also be nice (to help) a home and things like that, “he said in a broadcast.

YOU CAN SEE: How many minimum wages is equivalent to the millionaire prize of Wendy Guevara in ‘The House of Famous’?

How was Wendy Guevara’s triumph in ‘The House of Famous’?

Wendy Guevara she could not hide her surprised face when she was crowned the absolute winner of ‘La casa de los famosos’ Mexico, a program in which Nicola Porcella was in second place. The influencer obtained the 4 million pesos prize, which is equivalent to more than 230,000 dollars.

YOU CAN SEE: Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella star in a kiss after the end of ‘The House of Famous’

How many dollars is the prize of Wendy Guevara equal to?

Wendy Guevara was crowned the winner of ‘the house of celebrities‘, so he was able to take home a total of 4 million pesos, a figure that is equivalent to more than 230,000 dollars. Taking mathematical calculations, said amount converted to Peruvian currency is approximately S/864,596.

YOU CAN SEE: Wendy Guevara’s father calls Nicola Porcella’s son “grandson” and unleashes the euphoria of fans

Why wouldn’t Wendy Guevara have an affair with Nicola Porcella?

Wendy Guevaraspoke with Vix about his upcoming projects and his alleged romance with Nicola Porcella, better known as ‘WendyCola‘in social networks.

Wendy said that Nicola Porcella seemed to her “a very pretty and noble boy”, in addition to seeming quite handsome. “Yes, it seemed like the truth,” she admitted. However, she specified that she would not have an affair with the Peruvian model. “He has become a very nice friend to me, but nothing more,” she concluded.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Wendy Guevara share her millionaire prize with Nicola Porcella after the end of ‘The House of Famous’?

What did Magaly say about the alleged romance between Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella?

Magaly Medina commented on the end of the ‘house of celebrities‘ and accepted that Nicola Porcella knew how to handle that environment until he reached second place. He considered that there was never a true romance with Wendy Guevara, but that it was only a strategy.

Magaly Medina believes that the alleged romance between Nicola Porcella and Wendy Guevara is false. Photo: LR composition/ATV capture

“Definitely, he knew how to play his chips, he knew how to have his strategy, he stuck to the person who stood out with the greatest appeal to the public, the one who had a peculiar way of being, a spontaneous way, a very his own way. He stuck with her and even tried to sell us the idea of ​​a romance between the two of them,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: “It’s the best chocolate”: Emilio Osorio to Nicola Porcella after participating in ‘The house of celebrities’

How much would Nicola Porcella’s salary have been in ‘The House of Famous’?

Yes ok Nicola Porcella He did not win the original award, he was receiving a salary for the months that he was locked up in the coexistence reality show. The participants received different amounts depending on their level of popularity and influence, as confirmed by Maxine Woodside, in her program, ‘Everything for women’.

Nicola Porcella says goodbye to “La Casa de los Famosos México” with an important salary.

The best known could receive between 11,500 and 17,400 dollars, while the newer ones around 5,700 dollars. Likewise, the driver pointed out that Sergio Mayer would have been one of the best paid.

#Nicola #Porcella #win #award #coming #place #House #Famous