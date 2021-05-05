Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-San it has become one of the most successful series. Y, its opening ‘Easy Love‘, made by Sumire Uesaka, the same actress who gives voice to the student has broken the 2 million views in less than a month. Another promotional trailer that was shared around the same time was that of My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission which has far fewer visits.

This is already an achievement for an anime that is just in its first season, from an adaptation by an artist who had never ventured into the world of anime. This is the result of the love that his fans have so much for Nagatoro as its characters. The official account of this anime did not miss the opportunity and wanted to share this news with his fans through twitter.

Ijirinaide, Nagatoro-san, what is this saga about?

This one adapts the manga of the mangaka Nanashi, well known hentai and lolicon artist. This tells the story of Nagatoro, a high school student who enjoys teasing her senpai, whom she finds alone in the library. This is a romantic comedy that develops their relationship, which ranges from hatred, affection, and practical jokes. She is a tsundere who denies her feelings for her superior, but would defend him to death and would not let anyone but her hurt him.

You can enjoy this series in Crunchyroll, recently released its fourth chapter available for Latin America, Mexico and Spain. So, its success has not stopped growing and, this has been made clear by the celebration carried out by the official account of the anime:

