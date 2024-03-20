Efrain Aguilar He spoke about his past as producer of the series 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' and recalled his beginnings at América TV after the end of 'Mil Oficios'. Likewise, he told some details that almost no one knew about the assignment of characters to the actors of the most successful Peruvian production. Specifically, he referred to Monica Sanchezthe popular 'Charito', who at first was not very convinced and was close to being left out of the fiction of the Pachacámac channel.

How did Mónica Sánchez enter 'At the bottom there is room'?

According to the statements of Efrain Aguilar, at that time he considered Mónica Sánchez for her experience as an actress. However, it was only when he saw her in a play that she decided to call her for 'At the bottom there is room'.

“Mónica arrived with certain prejudices, she felt like a figure, she thought that 'Laughter and Salsa', 'That's Life', 'A Thousand Trades' were second-class things for her. My mission was to convince herI told her that it was important for her economic stability, that I hired her for a year,” he said in an interview with Trome.

Mónica Sánchez plays 'Charito'. Photo: América TV

The artist asked him for a day to think about his response: “She told me that they had told her that I was a very correct person with actors and I told her that, if she didn't feel comfortable after a week, she would leave and I would see what happened.” do. We started and she fell flat, she was the only one who didn't do a workshop. She transformed his life“, he expressed.

Regarding their differences in terms of political positions, he made a clarification and stated that their friendship remains intact: “She has a very opposite political position, we have argued, but we are still true friends, we love each other very much, we miss each other, that friendship is not will never lose,” he added.

Will Efraín Aguilar return to produce 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'?

In recent seasons of 'There is room at the bottom'Efraín Aguilar no longer has any participation, but it is always curious to know if the creator of the popular series would once again take the reins of this important national production, which now has new stories and characters.

“I'm going to produce anyway. 'There is room at the back' no longer, anything else yes. I have never liked repetitions, I like new things,” he stated. On the other hand, he stated that he respects the screenwriter Gigio Aranda and that he does not have any type of rivalry.

Regarding the new season of 'AFHS', he makes it clear that he is not very convinced: “I was there for 8 years. I saw the last episode, which lasted about two hours, I saw almost everything, and I think that it has not left the expectation that a last program should leave. I have not followed the novel, I have not seen the entire season, only two or three chapters, but in that last one I did not find the intrigue. But we must recognize that the program has the best place,” he said.

