Did Melissa Martinez disappoint? They reveal photos in Soho and fill it with criticism

Melissa Martineza Colombian sports presenter, continues to be in the news in the country despite being closely involved in the World Cup in Qatar.

The woman, also a panelist for the Colombian base of the international chain ‘ESPN’, unleashed a wave of expectation in her followers due to some photographs that were finally published by a men’s magazine in recent days.

Although it seemed that some fans felt a lot of emotion, everything indicates that the expectation was greater than reality. Or at least that is how some followers on social networks have let it be seen, who say they feel “disappointed”.

(You can read: Melissa Martínez: ‘advance’ of her photos in ‘Soho’ magazine that breaks the networks).

‘Disappointment’

Photo: Instagram Melissa Martinez

” [Decepción] I didn’t expect anything else from the magazine, which has given us the best angles of the most beautiful women in Colombia, but Melissa Martinez is disappointing!” (sic), commented an Internet user who published a couple of photographs from the magazine in question.

In recent days, the presenter confirmed to all her followers that the photo session had already taken place and explained that, beyond sensuality, there was going to be subtlety and sweetness.

“It was spectacular for us. I’m not going to anticipate much, but everything seemed to me that it was very nice, very subtle, very sweet and feminine,” Martínez assured then in his networks.

Now, his followers are the ones who ‘take the voice’.

SPORTS

More sports news