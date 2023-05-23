The social words of the former Miss Italy worry: here are all the details

Over the past few hours the names of Martina Colombari and Billy Costacurta are occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The news that the historic couple is experiencing a period of crisis is becoming more and more insistent. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Did Martina Colombari and Billy Costacurta split up? In these hours the news of the alleged separation between the former Miss Italy and the former footballer is occupying ample space in all the gossip newspapers. Despite the rumors has not yet been confirmed by those directly involved, some social clues would confirm the rumors in circulation.

Following the circulation of the news, the former Miss Italy shared these words on her Instagram page:

I wouldn’t fall in love with me either, I’m serious. I make even a ten-piece puzzle complicated, because getting stuck isn’t a superficial thing to get stuck requires logic, and then I think too much about things, think too much and look too little because I like people who don’t look at everyone, those who know how to be alone, because SOLITUDE is a strength.

It goes without saying that the words offormer Miss Italy have attracted the attention of all gossip lovers. There are many who have asked whether the love between the historical couple be shipwrecked. At the moment the news has not been confirmed or denied by those directly involved. Among the many written comments, some web users have asked:

But did they break up?

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Martina Colombari and Billy Costacurta they will break the silence and provide clarifications regarding this much-talked-about gossip in the last few hours.