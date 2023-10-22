‘At the bottom there is room’ could lose a character again, but this time it will not be a death, like what happened with Mrs. Moraima in the América TV series. On this occasion, the end of Luigi Corleone would have come for Las Nuevas Lomas, after Francesca had a meeting with Mariano Pendeivis in chapter 330. As we can remember, the matriarch of the Maldini saw her ex-husband again, who became into an angel to talk to her.

Between the conversation that Francesca and Mariano had, he asked her not to replace him with ‘Maledetto’ just because he looks like him. At the end of this meeting, Peter’s faithful friend told himself that her late husband was right in telling him that Luigi will never be him. With this, at dawn, ‘Noni’ woke up and she decided to make a radical decision with ‘Maledetto’.

Francesca sent Luigi Corleone to Chilca in ‘AFHS’

What decision did Francesca make with ‘Maledetto’ on ‘AFHS 10’?

Francesca Maldini decided to send the ‘Maledetto’ to a conference, which will be given in Chilca, on the basis of the extraterrestrials that can be seen on its beaches. She told Luigi that he is the one to live that experience. On the other hand, before leaving, the Italian told his friend that he is taking a mummy in her suitcase, which ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ gave him, to which ‘Noni’ made a strange face knowing this. Finally, Luigi thanked her for her stay at Maldini’s house. Will this be the end of this new character of Marcelo Oxenford in ‘At the bottom there is room’? Viewers of the América TV series are still left with intrigue.

