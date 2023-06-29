Alexander LukashenkoPresident of Belarus and top ally of putinwas a key player in the negotiation between the Kremlin and the Wagner paramilitary group.



Wagner’s armed rebellion was aborted on the condition that the mercenaries, including their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, could join Russia’s regular armed forces or go into exile in Belarus without prosecution.

On Tuesday, lukashenko spoke and offered more details about this negotiation, and claimed that he interceded with Putin for Prigozhin’s life.

I told Putin: he can be killed, it’s not a problem. Either on the first try or on the second. But I advised him not to

“I told Putin: he can be killed, it’s not a problem. Either on the first try or on the second. But I advised him not to do it,” said the Belarusian president according to a video broadcast by the Telegram network.

(It may interest you: “He is losing the war at home, he is an outcast”: Biden talks about Vladimir Putin)

The same way, Lukashenko spoke with Prigozhin. Their first conversation lasted just over 30 minutes, and according to the Putin ally, it was full of “cuss words.”

In it, the leader of the Wagner Group expressed his desire for justice and his request for the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the General Chief of Staff of the Russian Army Valery Gerasimov, they were given to him.

(Furthermore: Russia acknowledges that it attacked a restaurant with civilians and assassinated two Ukrainian generals)

In response, Lukashenko told him that no one would hand over Shoigu, Gerasimov or anyone else, even less in that situation. “You know Putin as well as I do (…) halfway (to Moscow), they’ll be squashed like a bug.”Told him.

Belarus receives Wagner Group

The President of Belarus declared that the war experience of the Wagner Group could be learned and that there was no need to fear the presence of mercenaries on its territory.

​“If your commanders come to us and help us… tell us what is important right now… That is priceless. That is what we have to take from Wagner (…) We will keep a close eye on them,” Lukashenko said.

Alexandr Lukashenko, President of Belarus.

However, within Belarus there are different opinions about it.

“Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the head of the Wagner paramilitary group Yevgeny Prigozhin are not allies and could betray each other, Belarusian opposition member Svetlana Tijanóvskaya said.

(Keep reading: Corruption scandal in Venezuela leaves a question mark: where is El Aissami?)

“They are not allies. They cannot trust each other (…) At any time,

Lukashenko can betray Prigozhin, and Prigozhin can betray

Lukashenko,” said the Belarusian activist.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

*With information from AFP