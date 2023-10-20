‘There is room at the bottom’ seemed to almost bring about a new confrontation in Las Nuevas Lomas. This time, Luigi Corleone and Diego Montalbán met outside their house. Francesca’s beau had gone out to get some air; However, an itch in his throat caused the Italian to make a gesture with his hands, a movement that the chef interpreted as a sign that they were going to kill him.

Seeing that Luigi made this sign, Diego became afraid, since he interpreted it as a threat. However, Francesca’s ex managed to muster up his courage and yelled a couple of things at her from the front sidewalk. Keep reading this note so you can find out what the popular ‘Ratatouille’ said to him in chapter 327 of ‘At the bottom there is room’.

Luigi Corleone threatened to kill Diego Montalbán

What warning did Diego give Luigi in ‘AFHS’?

Diego Montalbán did not hesitate to warn Luigi that he has friends in the Police and that he has recorded videos to know that, in the event of any incident, they already know what to do. Faced with this, Luigi yelled at him that he did not understand what he was telling him. In response, Montalbán stressed to the Italian that he lived with ‘Koky’ Reyes, brave of braves, number one thug in Peru. Subsequently, ‘Maledetto’ made a gesture of putting his hand behind his jacket and the chef thought he was going to pull out a weapon, so he ran to his house.

