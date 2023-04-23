Lesly Eagle is one of the prodigious voices of the Corazón Serrano cumbia orchestra. In her spare time, she talks with her followers and tells them some anecdotes from her intimate life and some episodes from the past. Years ago, she revealed that she had a twin sister; however, he no longer meets her. It all started when the interpreter agreed to play the challenge of five things they don’t know about me, very popular at the time. Taking advantage of her trend, she told her followers about what happened to her relative.

Where is Lesly Aguila from?

The young woman has gone through several tropical orchestras throughout her musical career. She grew up in a humble family in Huancabamba, Piura. About her Little is known about her from her childhood, but what stands out about her is her passion for singing that she has shown from a very young age.

Estrella Torres, Lesly Águila and Thamara Gómez were the first singers from Corazón Serrano who were hired when they were minors. Photo: Corazón Serrano/Facebook

After being part of La Única Tropical, Mensajeros del Amor and Puro Sentimiento, he was part of serrano heart. Together with Thamara Gómez, Edita and Irma Guerrero, they toured a large part of Peru and various countries of the world expanding northern cumbia.

Lesly Águila tells a sad anecdote

The 28-year-old singer reported that her twin sister is not in this world. “I bet many people don’t know: I am a twin, yes gentlemen, I am a twin, but my sister passed away due to medical negligence… yes, I had my sister“He said in one of the many videos shared on Instagram.

Another comment that the young woman left was about the effort and perseverance on the path to success. “I hate conchuss people who want to live off others,” she told her followers. “If you want something, work off your dirt day and night and get your things by your own effort, don’t wait for them to give it to you”, was her advice.

Lesly Águila and her wishes to be a mother

In February 2022, Lesly Águila spoke of her desire to become a mother with her boyfriend. In a new dynamic with her followers, she expressed her plans to start a family and denied rumors of an alleged lost pregnancy. “God is so good that he has blessed me with this man. G. Paolo Ayala Michilot ”, she said at that time about her partner.

“We have many plans together, including a baby when God allows it,” added the artist from Piura. “The day I’m here I’m going to shout it to the 4 winds, since it’s something I long for with all my heart,” she added.