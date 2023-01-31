Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero He returned to play on a soccer field more than a year after retiring due to a heart condition, and he did it with the jersey of the Barcelona Ecuadorian to participate in the Yellow Night of the club of Guayaquil.

güero participated 18 minutes in the friendly match of the Yellow Night that measured Barcelona against the Mushuc Rune, and that allowed the Ecuadorian club to appear before its public for the new season and also to fire the Argentine Matias ‘Pony’ Oyolawho played with the Guayaquil club for thirteen years.

The ‘Kun’, whose participation was in doubt at the beginning of the week due to a slight muscle injury that occurred last week while participating in the King’s League, the 7-a-side soccer tournament organized by Gerard Piqué, he gave up his place to Oyola and the local team won with a goal from the Uruguayan Augustin Rodriguez.

Although Agüero played little, he conquered the hearts of Barcelona fans, more because of his relaxed and cheerful way of facing and living each moment, to such an extent that the Barcelona administration gave him the opportunity to be registered as an honorary member of the club.

And Messi?

The Kunisports account, which is from the team that Agüero in the ‘King’s League’, He posted a topic that soon went viral.

He uploaded a photo of ‘Kun’ and Lionel Messi with the team shirt, a montage, in which the two high-fived their hands.

“One last dance, together,” wrote the account, a phrase that exploded social networks in the world.

The fans exploded and were even excited that the two stars would share a team again, but…

