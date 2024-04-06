A few years ago, 'Habacilar' was one of the most watched programs on Peruvian television. It was hosted by the well-known presenter Raul Romero and animated by Katia Palma and Roger del Águila. In addition, it had the presence of some models such as Thalia Estabridis, Tracy Freundt, Cati Caballero, Patty Wong, among others. At that time a rumor appeared. It was said that Katia Palma had a relationship with Thalia Estabridisso the comedian clarified it.

Did Katia Palma have an affair with Thalía Estabridis?

The comedian Katia Palma She was invited to the first program of the new YouTube channel 'La Porto', hosted by Patricia Portocarrero. The friends had a long and pleasant conversation in which the comedian provided little-known details of her private life. A fragment of the video that caught attention was when she admits that many people thought that she and the 'Habacilar' model, Thalia Estabridisthey had an affair.

“What is the strangest rumor you have heard about yourself??, asked Portocarrero. “I'm going to give it to you exclusively because it's something that comes to mind quickly: who was Thalía Estabridis' partner. The best thing I've read,” Katia revealed. “No (we were never a couple). We were very friends, we are friends, but no, well. “People write because they no longer know what to write,” he added.

What happened to Thalía Estabridis?

Thalía Estabridis stood out as one of the models of the renowned entertainment program “Habacilar”, presented by Raúl Romero, which enjoyed high audience numbers. This program became one of the favorites of young audiences in the early 2000s and achieved such popularity that it remained on air for eight years, and is remembered by many.

After the end of 'Habacilar', Stabridis took a break from the small screen and explored acting. In addition, she continued her career in modeling and animation, and even participated in claun productions, with July Naters. In 2020, she appeared in the acclaimed telenovela 'Te Volé a Encounter'.

In 2022, Estabridis returned to television with 'Esto es habacilar', an attempt to revive the spirit of 'Habacilar' that included participants from 'Esto es guerra'. However, due to unsatisfactory performance in terms of viewership, the show was canceled in less than a month.

At the moment, Stabridis She is very active on social media platforms, where she also promotes various brands. Additionally, she performs in children's shows with her friend and fellow former 'Habacilar' model, Tracy Freundt. As for her private life, she is not known to have any current relationship and she dedicates most of her time to being with her daughter Valentina, who is the result of her relationship with the model. Augusto Tenorio.



