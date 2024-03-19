Princess Kate finds a surprise defender in the case of the retouched photo that has sparked so much controversy, amidst doubts and hypotheses bordering on conspiracy theories about the conditions of Prince William's wife. “It shouldn't be a big deal, everyone retouches their photos”: Signed, Donald Trump. The former president of the United States, interviewed by Nigel Farage on GB News, sides without hesitation in defense of Kate Middleton. “You see these movie actors and then you meet her and say 'she is the same person in the photo'?”, adds the former president.

Kate, as is known, took responsibility for having retouched the photo released by Kensington Palace for Mother's Day: the image of the princess in the company of her 3 children was modified, as was evident from some details. The main international agencies withdrew the photo and the story fueled further doubts about the condition of the princess, who disappeared from the public scene after the abdominal surgery she underwent in January. For Trump, the case does not exist. “And then I looked at the photo, it's just small adjustments, I don't understand why there should be all this noise about it”, says the former president, recalling that the Princess of Wales is facing “a difficult moment”.

In the last few hours, a video appeared online that should have stopped any possible speculation about Kate's health. Instead, the clip of her going out to do the shopping sparked a new wave of doubts about whether the person accompanying William to the Windsor farm shop, near Adelaide Cottage, was actually the Princess of Wales. The shots in which the now presumed Kate Middleton appeared, to those who saw her, “happy, healthy and relaxed” or in good health, risk turning into yet another fake news, after that of the photo retouched by the princess herself and which it had been released by Kensington Palace on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Yesterday, the future British rulers were seen in one of their favorite grocery stores and the news of Kate's presence, engaged in a normal activity, such as shopping, was interpreted as an encouraging sign of the end of his convalescence after the abdominal operation he underwent in January. The princess's public appearance was supposed to allay British subjects' concerns about her health. Instead, the new video sparked a debate on social media, with the most critical users pointing out that the video was too grainy in an era where every phone has a 4K or HD camera. Many said they believed the woman filmed was not Kate, but rather a lookalike.