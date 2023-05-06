Against all odds, Carol G. She shocked all her followers by showing off again, on social networks, along with her ex-boyfriend Anuel AA. What really happened is that the “Bichota” took the photos she had with the rapper from the archive and again they can be viewed on his Instagram profile. This outraged his fans, as they fear that there is a reconciliation in sight. For this reason, they asked him to reflect and permanently delete the snapshots he has with the Puerto Rican.

Karol G clarifies the reason why her photos with Anuel appear again

An internet user, noticing the photographs of Carol G. On her Instagram, she questioned that the Colombian has chosen to show them again. For this reason, the famous “Bichota” did not hesitate to respond and ensure that these images were never deleted from said social network.

“My queen… By deleting some photos from a social network, one does not delete history or what has been lived, that is why they have always been and will be there,” he explained on Twitter.

Karol G takes photos with Anuel AA from the archive. Photo: Instagram



Fans ask Karol G to delete photos with Anuel AA

Against this background, the faithful followers of Carol G. They were outraged by this and asked him to delete the photos in which he appears next to Anuel AA.

“Karol G, how are you going to put the photos with Anuel again…? Sister, realize”, “Karol G left the photos with Anuel AA again. What a disappointment,” some users commented.