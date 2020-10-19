Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has often been seen in Kapil Sharma’s show, but now Akshay Kumar has given a big statement. Akshay Kumar has shared a post on social media saying that big actors and actresses are given money to call on Kapil Sharma’s show. Akshay Kumar has come for the promotion of his upcoming film ‘Laxmi Bomb’.

I think my film promotions are incomplete without your show now … either it’s that or you bribe all my film’s marketing team ???????? But seriously thank you for a fun day, see you soon ???? https://t.co/qD9uLAbd1P – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 19, 2020

Akshay Kumar recently shared a photo on social media with the film’s lead actress Kiara Advani and activist Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi. Sharing the photo, he writes that Team Laxmi Bomb with the real Laxmi on the set of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’! Kapil Sharma tweeted on this photo that after such a long time, it was a lot of fun to shoot with you once again. You were brilliant as always. Love and respect. Many congratulations to you and your team.

On this tweet by Kapil Sharma, Akshay Kumar retweeted and wrote that I think either the promotion of my film is now incomplete without your show or you have bribed the marketing team of my film, but for a fun day , thank you. see you soon. Actually Akshay Kumar said in a fun-filled way that Kapil bribes people to call him on his show. Akshay Kumar’s film is going to be released on the OTT platform soon.