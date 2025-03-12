The never seen so that the usual happened. The strangest thing for the end to be the usual. Julián Álvarez, a rojiblanco specialist in penalty throws, planted the ball at the fateful point and scored it. In doing so he slipped a little and put together one boot with the other. But he entered and celebrated it. Everything seemed normal within the emotion of the moment. It was the second shot of the rojiblancos, which at that time put the batch with 2-2. But the VAR warned the referee. It could have given some irregularity and the video barbitraje determined that the Argentine had touched the ball twice, so that its launch was canceled. A viewing of various images, both of the retransmission and those that circulated immediately through the networks does not allow to certify one hundred percent that the striker would have shown with one foot and touched the ball with the other. Very clear they had to have it from the VAR to invalidate that goal. Because otherwise it would be a scandal. It is something inhabitual and certainly implausible, an incredible curl among the thousand historical curls that have allowed Madrid to move forward.

Pure agony. Condemned to meet Atlético de Simeone again and again and Madrid fought a fight more than good football. With the same coordinates. The impetus, the physical deployment, the tacticism and the strength of the rojiblanca will and the weight of white history. That intangible that always gives them or almost always a plus of credibility, a feeling that the film will end as usual, with a Madrid passport, even if it is unfair, even if the opponent makes more, even if it seems incredible or impossible.

Julián Álvarez, at the time of impacting the ball on the penalty Susana Vera / Reuters

Against that libretto that seems written by a divine design fought Atlético. Against their ghosts of Lisbon and Milan. Against that goal of the 93 minute by Sergio Ramos, against those cursed penalties of San Siro in which Oblak did not guess one, against that feeling that you do what you do the toast will always fall on the same side, that of Madrid and its European Cup. That marriage that endures what they throw. Atlético fought against all that and once again he died on the shore.

That the rojiblanco team did better duties before the extension, what else does. That Mbappé was little less than a spectator, except for the penalty that took Lenglet, who cares. That Vinícius will launch a maximum penalty to the stratosphere, an anecdote taking into account the outcome. In the end the book ends with the Ancelotti team in the next round and the mattress team licking the wounds and lamenting. The usual. As never before.