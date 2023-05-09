Jossmery Toledo He gave his first statements after the ampay that he starred in with Paolo Hurtado in Cusco. As is known, the case of infidelity shook the show business and was a breaking point for the footballer’s marriage to end. Cameras from “Love and Fire” approached the model, who was asked why she already appeared so often with the athlete. “By my values, I’m single“, said the ex-police. “Lies have short legs,” she added.

He also apologized because he did not know how to handle things after this fact became a media scandal. “Apologize to everyone, I didn’t know how to handle it (…). People don’t really know how things happened (…). I don’t know if it was a relationship because it was all a lie“Added the ‘fitness girl’ in the short interview.

YOU CAN SEE: Jossmery rules out taking advantage of the ampay with Paolo Hurtado: “I have always worked”

https://larepublica.pe/espectaculos/farandula/2023/05/08/jossmery-hablara-por-primera-vez-tras-ampay-con-paolo-hurtado-la-gente-no-sabe-como-sucedieron- the-things-willax-love-and-fire-185576

#Jossmery #Toledo #romance #Paolo #Hurtado #values #single