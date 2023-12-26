Jonathan Rodríguez could be one of the casualties of Club América for the Clausura 2024 tournament of the MX League. The Uruguayan winger did not have the desired minutes with the Águilas during 2023 and would seek to leave him during this winter transfer market. According to numerous reports, Monterrey is one of the teams that are interested in hiring 'Cabecita'.
After the failure during the Apertura 2023, the Rayados board is working on bringing in top-level players that will allow them to leave this moment of crisis behind. In this staff redesign, the arrival of Jonathan Rodríguez is very important.
Monterrey does not have it too easy, since currently its relationship with the América board is not the best and this makes negotiations for the South American attacker difficult. The azulcrema team would have already rejected a first offer for 'Cabecita' and would be waiting for those from Sultana del Norte to pay the termination clause.
It seems that it is a matter of time before the Uruguayan striker signs with Club Monterrey. According to a report from the Mediotiempo portal, 'Cabecita' Rodríguez would have given the go-ahead to go play with Rayados.
The Águilas footballer seeks to be regular again, something that América cannot guarantee him because they have Brian Rodríguez and Julián Quiñones in his position. Likewise, Rodríguez would not frown upon being directed by Fernando 'Tano' Ortiz again.
According to a report by journalist Fernando Esquivel, America would listen to offers for its player starting at 6.5 million dollars.
#Jonathan #Rodríguez #Rayados
Leave a Reply