The lights of Congress went out, lawmakers walked out of the room, but the debate after Joe Biden’s speech Wednesday was instantly lit. demolished the economic pillars who have ruled USA for decades? Now the state in this country will become immense? Has Biden gone “socialist”, as the conservatives and the Republican opposition claim?

In his message to both houses for his 100 days in the White House, Biden promoted a huge package for families of 1.8 trillion dollars, which grants tax breaks of up to $ 250 per month per child, funds free kindergartens for 3- and 4-year-olds (in the US, public school starts in room 5), grants 12 weeks of leave pays for maternity and sickness and opens free university studies for two years in technical education centers.

These are measures that are implemented in many countries around the world, but are not yet contemplated in the US.

He also presented a massive 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan to reactivate employment, which is added to the already approved economic stimulus of 1.9 trillion.

Joe Biden, this Wednesday before Congress. Behind, Vice President Kamala Harris and the incumbent of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. Photo: REUTERS

If Biden manages to approve all these packages, it will deploy a public investment of about 6 trillion dollars, the equivalent of almost a third of GDP, something unpublished since the Second War. And, to pay for the expense, he said he would raise taxes on those who earn more than $ 400,000 a year.

“Bottom up”

“The spill-over economy never worked. It is time to grow the economy from the bottom up, and from the middle outwards, ”Biden launched in one of the most striking phrases of his speech that sought to demolish one of the principles of the doctrine that has governed in recent decades: that higher earnings of the richest derive in a “spill” or “trickle” of wealth for the rest of society. The president believes that this idea no longer works.

In addition, Biden seeks break with another pillar: the doctrine raised by Ronald Reagan, who advocated that “the Government is not the solution to our problem, the Government is our problem”, an idea that his successors, including Democratic presidents, also followed.

Biden, who throughout his career was considered a “moderate” with good ties to Wall Street, believes that now, in the context of an unprecedented crisis in health, economy and social inequality, it is time to break those ideas entrenched years ago and promote a great expansion of the state to get out of the swamp.

These measures were highly anticipated by the most progressive sector of his party, but they also have popular acceptance.

Boxes of food to distribute to needy families near Los Angeles, California, this Thursday. Photo: AFP

Republican shots

Republicans and the more conservative sectors quickly accused Biden of abandoning moderation and turning towards the “socialist left” proclaimed by Bernie Sanders, who actually defined himself as a “democratic socialist.”

The Conservative Journal The Wall Street Journal He noted in an editorial that the middle class will now depend on the government “from cradle to grave” and that raising taxes to finance the expenses it proposes is “destructive.”

So Biden may not be able to pass everything he aspires to in Congress and that finally those packages come out much more modest. But it also opened a debate.

Steven Kyle, Professor of Applied Economics and Management at Cornell University, told Clarion that “Biden is correct that the policies of the last 40 years (since Ronald Reagan became president in 1980) have focused primarily on tax cuts and incentives for corporations to invest and grow.”

v1.7 0421 US economic indicators

Tap to explore the data Fountain: The balance – Federal Reserve Data

Infographic: Clarion

The expert recalled that these guidelines “were quite successful in this objective, but the promise that this would reach the rest of the population was never fulfilled. The income of three-quarters of the population has remained practically flat in real terms during the last 3-4 decades. In other words, the trickle never happened. I am not surprised that the president is emphasizing this point because reversing this and providing aid directly to the middle and lower classes is quite popular with most people. “

“I’d say Biden looks more like a European-style Social Democrat, or at least tries to be,” Kyle adds.

“That means a combination of progressive programs (for example, a health plan for all and help for all parents of young children, etc.) that most industrialized countries already have, but that in the United States do not exist”, points out.

“But he is by no means a socialist in the classical sense of wanting a command economy. Biden clearly doesn’t want to do that. Yes, it is true that corporations and the rich will shout “Socialist !!!” when they raise their taxes, but they are just political insults: taxing the rich to pay for social programs is not exactly something particularly revolutionary, “he explains.

Supporters of Joe Biden celebrate the Democrat’s first 100 days at the helm of the White House, this Thursday in Duluth, Georgia. Photo: REUTERS

Kyke points out the importance of the actual size of the packages that are finally approved. “What comes next is to see how much of this you can get in Congress. I have no doubt that there will be a great infrastructure program (even if they cut it in half, it is still great) and that many (probably most) of the so-called family plan programs will also be enacted. “

These plans, according to Kyke, “enjoy more than 70% approval in the polls (some more than 80%), so it should be an easy vote for most politicians. It will be complicated and what comes out of the legislative process It may be different than what was proposed, but it will definitely be great. “

The Scandinavian model

Robert Haywood Scott III, Professor of Economics and Finance at Monmouth University, pointed to Clarion: “I think President Biden is right that the trickle-down economy has not produced the proposed economic benefits by his supporters. The wealthy who benefited from less taxes have not used that money to stimulate the economy in ways that increase the financial well-being of most Americans. At the same time, the national debt of the United States has increased significantly. Instead of reducing income (taxes) at the same time as expenses, these policies have led to reduced income (lower taxes) and more expenses, which is a recipe for financial disaster. “

Furthermore, adds the economist, “Wages have been nearly stagnant for the average American household for a few decades. However, the incomes and wealth of the top ten percent (and certainly the top 5%) have risen significantly. These observations are widely accepted by both sides of the political corridor ”.

Joe Biden. Wednesday night, in his speech to Congress. Photo: AFP

“Second,” Scott details, “President Biden is promoting progressive policies similar to those found in social democracies such as the Scandinavian countries (eg Norway, Finland, Sweden). Instead of transferring wealth to the richest people and waiting for it to flow, social democracies have higher taxes, but then receive services used by everyone (eg health care, education, infrastructure). Comparatively, the United States spends far more than any other developed nation on health care, and yet by most measures, it performs worse: in essence, it is inefficient. “

“Of course, Biden’s plan is much less ambitious than that of the Scandinavian countries,” Scott noted. He added: “It is impossible to say at this point whether the president’s policies will have the redistributive effects anticipated by his supporters, but it is certainly a change in political directives compared to the previous president.”

For the teacher, a tax increase is inevitable: “The United States needs to invest in its infrastructure (which is very outdated). Almost all politicians agree that we must invest in the country’s infrastructure and make sure that our roads, bridges, cities, airports, are up-to-date and can help companies compete globally. These investments are not cheap, so unless the federal government wants the federal debt to increase further, the money has to come from somewhere. “

Washington, correspondent

CB