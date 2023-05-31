James Rodríguez is a trend in Colombia. The midfielder from Cucuta is in the news due to the information that brings him closer to Turkey’s Besiktas and the echoes left by his recent interview with ‘Win Sports’.

The ’10’ of the National Team, who is officially without a team, has caused a lot of fuss for being included in the ‘top 3’ of the best Colombian players in history. And, in the midst of that avalanche, a video of his interview was released that was not seen on television.

In the recording, a single question: ‘James wanted revenge?’.

(Keep reading: James Rodríguez broke it: tremendous party and beautiful message to his daughter for her birthday).

James Rodríguez: the ‘little game’ that made journalists tremble

Photo: Win Sports Screenshots

In the interview with ‘Win’, James Rodríguez surprised with a couple of questions for the journalists. And, as his interviewers have published, that was not prepared.

In a video revealed by Andrea Guerrero herself, a communicator who led the interview, you can see the claim that Eduardo Luis and she made to ’10’ for their ‘little play’.

“Why was he asking me questions, was he going to get even?Guerrero told him.

“Was he going to get even,” he insisted, as seen in the video.

Rodríguez responded: “How? If they were soft questions, like the ones they ask me.

Later, Eduardo Luis commented: “I got nervous.”

Andrea Guerrero deepened: “It made me nervous!”

Later, Eduardo Luis finished: “I did get nervous, it seems. I was embarrassed that he was going to ask me or someone who is a fan of, he packed me, seriously … ”.

James Rodríguez’s smile closed the scene.

(You can read: “Tino” did not forgive James: the subtle response when talking about Colombia’s “top 3”).

More news

SPORTS