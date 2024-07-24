The great performance he had in the Copa América, in which he was declared the best player of the tournament, reactivated the transfer market for the Colombian player. James RodriguezHis intention is to return to Europe, after terminating his contract early with São Paulo, from Brazil, and now, according to press reports, he already has a first formal offer: Celta de Vigo offered James a two-season contract, according to journalist Santi Peón, from the radio station Cope.
Cope’s version was later picked up by other Spanish media outlets, which recalled that Real Betis and Villarreal, as has been speculated this week, would also be interested in signing the 33-year-old Colombian midfielder, who was voted the best player in the Copa América a week ago, in which he was the captain of the Colombian national team, which finished second.
The Junior rumor for James
This Tuesday there was a new journalistic version that assures that the player would receive an offer from Junior from Barranquilla.
The news was released like a ‘bombshell’, although it is admitted that it is very difficult to confirm it.
The news was released by the journalist Tito Puccetti on the show Los Intocables. “The strength is low, Professor Arturo will have to work, we’ll see if someone comes. They tell me that Junior, knowing that it is very difficult, almost impossible, is going to send a small offer for someone who is free. He’s going to tell him to come here, we have this apartment, whatever you want from the Olympic superstores… They don’t lose anything.”
However, given the great expectation that was generated on social networks by this information, the one who spoke out was Fuad Char, club shareholder.
Char’s response was blunt: “It isn’t true”Char Abdala responded sharply to the newspaper El Heraldo.
The media outlet adds that the manager did not rule out signing another player before August 5, the date on which registrations in Dimayor close.
“We still have that possibility until the transfer window closes,” Char told the same outlet.
Noise from Italy
There were also two versions according to which James Rodriguez would have been offered to two Italian clubs: Lazio, who finished seventh in the last league (Serie A), and Napoli, who finished tenth, with 8 points less than Lazio.
