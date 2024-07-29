James rodriguez It would have been offered to several clubs Italy and Englandwho reflect on the possibility of having the best player in the America Cup contested in the United States.

The 33-year-old Colombian traveled a few days ago to Brazil to terminate that contract that bound him to the Sao Paulo until June 2025. The Coach Luis Zubeldia He did not count on the player from Cúcuta and the relationship with the São Paulo club deteriorated as the months went by.

James Rodriguez Photo:EFE Share

James is looking for a club in Italy

After being a free agent, the agent of James RodriguezPortuguese Jorge Mendes, has tried to promote the left-hander in Italy, where he was offered to the Lazio and to Napolitwo clubs that did not look unfavorably on his signing, but are reflecting on it.

This Monday, Corriere dello Sport explained the thinking of the board of directors Lazio about the topic James Rodriguezwho would not be completely ruled out by the club president, Claudio Lotito“The doubts are economic and above all physical,” he explains.

According to what was reported by the cited media, James Rodriguez and his entourage would have requested a salary close to 3 million euros, with bonuses that would reach 500 thousand euros, and a two-year contract.

James Rodriguez Photo:Getty Images via AFP and Efe Share

The club would be shuffling its cards and is thinking about it, since the captain of the Colombia selection “resurrected” in the Copa América after several months in complete oblivion by Sao Paulo.

“James Rodriguez He has been proposed… He is 33 years old, he resurrected in the Copa America after a long decline, and he is looking for an agreement. The Colombian is always followed by Jorge Mendes, he is working,” he highlights. Corriere dello Sport.

“He has concrete offers from Spain, in particular from Celta Vigo, unless Lotito decides to take physical risks, add a player over 30 to the youth project, call Mendes to negotiate the commissions and the player’s salary, at least two years. A contract is needed. So far he has not done so,” he added.

James Rodriguez Photo:Mauricio Moreno. EL TIEMPO and Getty Images via AFP Share

Lazio would be closing the signing of the Frenchman first Armand Laurentè and then he would concentrate on finding the ’10’ that he is asking for. Coach Marco BaroniThe Roma side are following Englishman Jobe Bellingham, the brother of current Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

“Among the 10 that were considered is Sunderland’s Bellingham Jr.he is 18 years old, he is a talent that many would focus on, he still needs to be weaned and he has a valuation of 15 million,” he said.

Claudio Lotito The decision on the signing of the Colombian has not yet been made and the player’s agent who wants to return has not been contacted. EuropeThe deadline to define a possible signing would be August 15.

James Rodríguez, appears against Brazil. Photo:EFE Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS