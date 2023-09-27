Russian chess player On September 26, Ian Nepomniachtchi won the Levitov Chess Week 2023 representative tournament in Amsterdam. Ten elite grandmasters gathered in the capital of the Netherlands and played two rounds of rapid. Competition for Jan was composed by Peter Svidler, but on the last day the 2011 World Cup winner suffered three defeats in a row and shared second place with Levon Aronian. About who else entered the Top 5, how Vladimir Kramnik’s tournament turned out, and what the movie has to do with it, read in Izvestia’s material.

Svidler’s stability

Four game days gave us not only a huge number of beautiful attacks and offensive omissions, but also two leaders who fought for first place until the last round. Svidler went through the first three days of play very smoothly (9.5 points), scoring six wins and suffering only one defeat in 14 games. Nepomniachtchi scored the same number of points , who started his title defense very poorly. In five starting games, Yang suffered three defeats (from Aronian, Anand and So). But then the 33-year-old Russian was unstoppable. On the second day he won four games out of four, on the third he scored 3.5 points out of 5, on the fourth – 3/4.

Nepomniachtchi’s defeat from Dubov on the last day of play is perhaps the main highlight of the entire tournament. Daniil played the opening perfectly, gaining an absolutely won position by the 11th move. And on the 16th move, White’s pawn had already been promoted to the queen – it’s not every day you see this at a professional level . After this, the 2018 world rapid champion found the strongest continuations, eventually winning the game on the 24th move.

Overall, Dubov did not have the smoothest tournament. He had great games, but there were also duels that didn’t go well for the 27-year-old Russian. For example, against So and Anand. So fifth place is a completely natural result.

Nevertheless, he contributed to the championship intrigue. After Daniil’s victory over Nepomniachtchi, three rounds before the end, Svidler took the lead. But then Peter suffered two defeats in a row. And before the last round, Ian was ahead by a point. For first place to be shared, Svidler had to beat Mamedyarov with black, and Nepomniachtchi also had to lose to Kramnik with black.

But this scenario did not come true. Kramnik took the initiative, but made a serious blunder. Ian got a winning rook endgame and took the game to victory. Thus, Nepo scored 12.5 points with 11 wins. Thanks to this phenomenal result, Ian added 23.5 points to the rapid rating (2789). Now only Magnus Carlsen (2818) and Ding Liren (2830) have more.

Svidler, in turn, lost to Shahryar in the last round. The third defeat in a row, but the points margin was enough to share second place with Aronian. Levon scored several memorable victories and suffered the fewest defeats along with Daniil Dubov (three each). But unstable play on the third and fourth days prevented one of the brightest chess players of the last 20 years from fighting for victory.

I was very disappointed by the performance of Grischuk, who finished only eighth (Gelfand and Kramnik remained behind). The result is unexpected, considering that Alexander recently performed very well at the elite Tata Steel Chess tournament in Kolkata, India. The Russian finished fourth in the rapid , losing bronze in additional indicators (Maxime Vachier-Lagrave won by a margin), and in the blitz he took clear first place, suffering only one defeat in eighteen rounds. The “young talents” Abdusattorov and Pragnanadha were a point behind Grischuk, and Erigaisi was another half a point behind.

Niemann’s invitation

The first Levitov Chess Week chess tournament in Amsterdam was held by the former executive director of the Russian Chess Federation Ilya Levitov in 2019. Then Ian Nepomniachtchi, Vladimir Kramnik, Vishy Anand, Boris Gelfand, Alexander Grischuk, Peter Svidler, Anish Giri and Evgeny Bareev played in it. Nepomniachtchi won, and Based on the results of the tournament, the film Chess Pride was shot, which took part in several major documentary film festivals.

The reaction to Chess Pride inspired Levitov to create the Levitov Chess project, which in three years has become one of the most popular chess YouTube channels. For example, all games of the match for the world crown between Ding Liren and Ian Nepomniachtchi were commentated here by Peter Svidler, as well as those broadcast by Vladimir Kramnik, Alexander Grischuk and Evgeniy Tomashevsky.

Four years later, it was decided to hold the second rapid chess tournament in Amsterdam. Levon Aronian, Wesley So, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Daniil Dubov were added to the six participants of the first Levitov Chess Week (Gelfand, Anand, Kramnik, Svidler, Grischuk, Nepomniachtchi). — this magnificent lineup was now fighting not only for a large prize fund, but also for rating points.

There would be more attention to the tournament if an 11th participant also appeared in it. We are talking about the notorious American Hans Niemann. In mid-September on Chess.com, Kramnik accepted a challenge from Niemann. The grandmasters even played one game that seemed strange to the Russian. In the second, the ex-world champion exposed himself to checkmate in two moves, and Niemann surrendered in response.

Then Kramnik recorded a video with a number of questions towards Hans. The American’s answer was not long in coming. “Vladimir, if you have any questions, then please, I’m ready to come anywhere, you will test me, train me and then you can say what you think about my interesting style,” he said. A few days later, Kramnik and Levitov invited Hans to play in Amsterdam. But in the end, Niemann, “ready for anything,” refused, saying that on these dates he, it turns out, was playing at the U-20 World Championship.