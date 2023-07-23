The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) published the updated list of current maximum prices of LP Gas for each municipality of Nuevo León, during the week of July 23 to 29, 2023. This week, prices remain stable, with a value of $16.67 per kilo and $9.00 per liter in most locations.

In the kilogram of LP gas, the municipalities of Allende, Apodaca, Cadereyta Jiménez, Doctor González, Guadalupe, Juárez, Pesquería and Santiago, will have a price of $16.67 per kilo. On the other hand, in Agualeguas, Cerralvo, General Treviño, Los Aldamas, Los Herreras, Melchor Ocampo and Parás, the price will be $16.71 per kilo. While in Aramberri and Doctor Arroyo, the cost will be $18.00 per kilo.

Regarding the liter of LP gas, in the municipalities of Allende, Apodaca, Cadereyta Jiménez, Doctor González, Guadalupe, Juárez, Pesquería and Santiago, the price will be $9.00 per liter. On the other hand, in Agualeguas, Cerralvo, General Treviño, Los Aldamas, Los Herreras, Melchor Ocampo and Parás, the price will be $9.02 per liter. In Aramberri and Doctor Arroyo, the cost will be $9.72 per liter.

In some locations, the price of LP gas will be slightly lower. In the municipalities of China, Doctor Coss, Galeana, General Bravo, General Terán, Hualahuises, Iturbide, Linares, Los Ramones, Montemorelos and Rayones, the price will be $8.78 per liter.

On the other hand, in Abasolo, Ciénega de Flores, El Carmen, García, General Escobedo, General Zuazua, Hidalgo, Higueras, Marín, Mina, Monterrey, Salinas Victoria, Nicolás de los Garza, San Pedro Garza García and Santa Catarina, the price will be $8.92 per liter.

In the towns of Bustamante, Lampazos de Naranjo, Sabinas Hidalgo, Vallecillo and Villaldama, the price of a liter of LP gas will be $8.65.

Finally, in Anahuac, the lowest price will be recorded, being $8.12 per liter.

It is important to remember that these prices are the maximum allowed by the CRE and that in some points of sale, it is possible to find lower costs due to commercial factors and competition.