The chain that operates through customers with membership of its price club, costcohas become a trend in recent days due to a dessert issue, because customers have highlighted that the branches have placed restrictions when it comes to offer cakes, pies and donuts.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@diegoortyz’ account went viral when visit branches in Mexico and the United States, This is to compare cakes, since the company stands out for allowing its customers to enjoy a variety of flavors and desserts.

For this reason, the video of a customer who goes to Costco in Mexico and the USA to compare cakes immediately went viral, since the company stands out for disturbing consumers who go to the branches to purchase desserts and cakes to be able to resell them.

Costco offers a wide variety of products, including hospitality products, confectionery, appliances, television, car parts, tires, toys, electronic devices, sporting goods, jewelry, watches, cameras, audiovisuals, and more, however , stands out by offering exclusive items to its customers with current membership.

Comparison Costco in Mexico and the United States

However, in recent days it has remained in trend because some customers have claimed that stores have restrictions on members wanting to purchase desserts, this to prevent them from reselling them.

For this reason, the creator of the viral video when announcing that compared Costco branches located in Mexico and the United Statesimmediately gave something to talk about.

During the clip, the young man highlighted that he is in Tijuana, therefore, to go to both branches he is 17 minutes apart. First, he went to a branch in Mexico, where he highlighted: “The truth is I thought it was going to be very full, just like the TikTok videos, but wow, no one peels the cakes here. What is true is that Costco Mexico limits the sale of cakes per day.”

This is because in Costco’s supposed restriction, each customer has a limit per day when purchasing desserts. Given this, they then went to a branch in the United States, where He highlighted that there were almost no customers.

