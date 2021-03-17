In recent times the character of Pepe le pew has been involved in controversy. All due to the statements of a columnist, Charles M. Blow, From the newspaper The New York Times.

That because this Looney tunesAccording to him, it fosters the ‘culture of rape’, and that is why he asks that it be canceled. There are those who defend it, like Linda Jones, daughter of his co-creator, Chuck jones (1912-2002). But there is something to keep in mind.

The current Pepe Le Pew is different from the original

What do we mean? Well what Pepe le pew changed a long time ago. Warner Bros. has reinvented the character over and over again, something that has happened to others Looney tunes.

In order not to go too far, in Wabbit: A Looney Tunes Production (2015), also called New looney tunes, appears in the style of a secret agent inspired by James bond, and his attitude, while romantic, is different from classic cartoons.

The same year this series was released, he appeared in the film Looney Tunes: Rabbits Run, as an entrepreneur of a perfume company, and again, with a very different style.

As can be seen, the modern version of the skunk has been handled very differently from its past incarnation. In fact, since his cameos in Tiny toons in the 90’s he gave a different impression, as he was working as a teacher.

The character was reinvented by Warner Bros.

His beloved Penelope It has also changed over time. For example, in the animated short of Carrotblanca (1995), which is a parody of the classic film of White House, is much more expressive and speaks clearly.

Not like in the classic cartoons that it was silent. It’s clear that Warner Bros. and its creatives have sought various ways to maintain the essence of the character, but accommodate it to current times.

Did you know this Blow when did you write your column? Or did you choose to omit it for ‘convenience’? The company cannot be blamed for always keeping the same Pepe le pew.

We say this because it is clear that over the years it has made various modifications. But we cannot deny that its classic incarnation is the most popular. So many years of being broadcast on open television or cable are responsible for its current image.

The past has the character in trouble, but his present self is different, and perhaps that is how he should be evaluated.

