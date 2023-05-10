Some clues that emerged on social media leave no doubt about the sentimental crisis between Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani

Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani have represented one of the most loved and popular couples of Men and women. Over the last few days, the two have ended up in the center of the gossip. This time, some rumors that emerged regarding their love life made them the protagonists of a gossip. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani met at dating shows Of Men and women. The couple fell in love from the first glance and, after a few weeks of dating, decided to live there love story outside the cameras. Subsequently, a few months after their move to Dubai, rumors about one circulated on the web alleged separation.

Indeed, according to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, the couple would have put a definitive point in their relationship. There were some who proved it clues which have captured the attention of users. For example, a couple of months ago, the followers of the former lady of Men and women they couldn’t help but notice her absence extended on social media.

Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani: the signal that leaves no doubts about the crisis

However, another one has popped up recently signal that leaves no doubt and that it could be there Final confirmation of their breakup. In addition to no longer posting pictures of the couple, Isabella and Fabio have stopped follow each other on their respective Instagram profiles.

We are currently unaware of the veracity of that news as none has arrived yet confirmation or denial by the directly interested parties. The couple born in the program hosted by Maria De Filippi will break the silence on the matter? We just have to find out.