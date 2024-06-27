It seems that Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto They would have been separated for several weeks, after the first supposedly found some alleged compromising messages to the soap opera actor with Cecilia Galliano which has generated reactions of all kinds in the world of entertainment.

And many fans claim that Gabriel Soto did not even go to see Irina Baeva to the premiere of Adventuressbut things also intensify with this new gossip related to Cecilia Galliano with whom he has been working for a long time on the work The price of the fame where they have been sharing credits for weeks.

Until now neither Irina Baeva either Gabriel Soto They have commented nothing about their new breakup, since it is not the first time that something related to infidelity has been commented, since in the past it was commented that Sara Corrales was the third in contention, but on this new occasion it has been Cecilia Galliano with whom he has been captured in a very affectionate way for days.

“You did it by laughing, you’ll pay by crying”, “These two have had something going on since he was with Geraldine, don’t you remember the photos where he carries her on the beach?”, “Well, there’s no way he can put up with Irina, he who takes, endures”, “Cecilia is not a simple actress, no ladies, she is my heroine, this woman is not applauded, she is prayed for,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Irina is in another controversy and it is for her participation in Aventurera where she has been highly questioned, since her way of dancing in the staging has not been completely liked in said project which has been one of the most famous for years. .

Another thing that continues to be questioned about this couple, without a doubt, is that they never got married despite having everything ready in the past, the actors put a pause on their engagement, which sparked yet another controversy about their romance.