Iran has been a sponsor and ally of Hamas for years.

Therefore, after the unexpected attack by Hamas in which hundreds of people died in Israel last Saturday, speculation has been unleashed about the possible involvement of Iran in the offensive.

Ghazi Hamad, a spokesman for Hamas, told the BBC that the group had direct backing from Iran for the attack.

And the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous Hamas sources, claimed that Iran gave the Palestinian armed group the green light for the attack a week ago at a meeting in Beirut and that it helped for several weeks in planning this action.

But Tehran has denied involvement.

“We strongly and without hesitation support the cause of Palestine; However, we are not involved,” said the Iranian mission to the United Nations.

However, the statements by Iranian authorities after the attack were of open and direct support for the offensive.

An adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, spoke Saturday to congratulate “Palestinian fighters” and express his support for the Palestinian resistance “until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.”

And Iranian state television on Saturday showed members of Parliament chanting “Death to Israel” and “Palestine is victorious, Israel will be destroyed.”

The White House said it has not yet seen evidence to suggest that Iran was behind this specific offensive.

For his part, former senior Israeli intelligence official Haim Tomer said: “It is true that Iran is the number one supplier of equipment to Hamas, but I believe that the decision was at least 75% an independent decision of the Hamas leadership. ”.

Raz Zimmt, an Iran expert at Tel Aviv University, agrees with this, pointing out that Hamas acted according to its own interests.

“Did Hamas use Iranian aid? Without a doubt, yes. Did Iran have any interest in this action? Yes. Does Hamas need Iranian permission to operate? No,” she explained.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, said “it is easy to understand that they tried to coordinate,” referring to Iran and its allied radical militant groups such as Hamas.

The suspicions

Suspicions that Iran would be involved in the attack that as of Monday had already caused some 900 deaths in Israel have to do with the fact that it occurs just at the time when the United States is promoting an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Four days before the Hamas attack from Gaza, Ayatollah Khamenei wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “the position of the Islamic Republic (Iran) is that countries that bet on normalization with Israel (such as Saudi Arabia) will lose. “They are betting on a losing horse.”

Hezbollah, another radical militant group allied with Iran, reacted to Saturday’s attack by saying it was “a decisive response to Israel’s continued occupation and a message to those seeking normalization with Israel.”

Israel currently maintains full diplomatic relations with only two of its Arab neighbors, Egypt and Jordan. But recent negotiations had paved the way toward normalizing the relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia, something that would involve a significant diplomatic shakeup in the region.

Hamas’s attack on Israel weakens the possibility of that agreement being finalized.

The Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat reported, in this sense, that the timing of the Hamas operation is “suspicious.”

“Iran does not want a real peace, nor a peace between Saudi Arabia and Israel, because it would change the face of the region,” he said.

In the words of former Israeli security official Eyal Hulata, both Hamas and Iran have been characterized by their desire to sabotage that agreement.

According to experts, the Saudi-Israeli agreement is unfavorable for Hamas because it contemplates a huge injection of Saudi money to its rival, the (more moderate) Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank and defends the two-state solution.

If the Palestinian Authority is strengthened, Hamas, Iran’s ally, and therefore the anti-Israel “axis of resistance” will necessarily be weakened.

The current circumstances, however, make it difficult for Saudi Arabia to move forward in the short term with the proposal to normalize its relations with Israel and force it to ratify its defense of the interests of the Palestinians, in line with the rest of the Arab world.

This was reflected in a statement in which Riyadh described the attack as “the result of the occupation, as well as depriving the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights and failing to stop systematic provocations against their holy places,” which was evidently moves away from Israel’s position.

As Israel’s counteroffensive against the Gaza Strip grows, it will become more difficult for Saudi Arabia to accept any agreement with Israel.

However, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving this normalization, even as Israel prepares a full-scale war against Hamas in Gaza.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, stated in several television appearances that the region has two paths: normalization of relations or terrorism.

“Who is opposed to that (normalization)? Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran. I think that says it all. There are really two paths before the region.”

The establishment of these ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel would be a very important step on the path undertaken by the United States in recent years and which led to the signing in 2020 of the Abraham Accords thanks to which Israel established diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates. , Bahrain and Morocco.

In this context, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attacked the Arab states, accusing them of “betrayal against the global Islamic community.”

The possibility of Israel and Saudi Arabia, Iran’s two main rivals in the Middle East, establishing diplomatic relations and cooperation is a natural cause for concern in Tehran.

Paradoxically, a central element that has led to the rapprochement between Tel Aviv and Riyadh has been precisely Iran’s nuclear program.

The old Iranian anti-Zionism

Iran’s current foreign policy was born in the Islamic Revolution of 1979, when the dynasty of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, an ally of Washington, was overthrown and a Shiite Muslim regime was imposed, with an openly anti-American and anti-Zionist stance.

That revolution arose against the governments supported by the United States, among them, of course, Israel.

According to Aaron Pilkington, a researcher in Middle Eastern Affairs at the University of Denver, for Iranian authorities, Israel and the United States represent immorality, injustice and the greatest threat to Muslim society and the security of Iran.

Iran’s hostility toward Israel stems in part from the close ties of the CIA and Mossad (the Israeli intelligence service) to SAVAK, Shah Pahlavi’s intelligence service (which operated until the 1979 revolution), which He persecuted, imprisoned, tortured, disappeared and murdered his opponents.

Support for Palestinian liberation was a central theme of the Iranian Revolution.

Since the 1980s, Iran has sponsored anti-Israel militant groups and military operations with millions of dollars and advanced training for thousands of soldiers.

As part of that support, Iran also operates a sophisticated arms trafficking network to the Gaza Strip, which has long been isolated from the world by an Israeli blockade.

“Iranian weapons, funding and training enable increased Palestinian militant violence against Israel when frustrations boil over,” Pilkington explains.

“This does not mean that Iran ordered the Hamas attack against Israel or that Iran controls the Palestinian militants,” the expert clarifies. “They are not Iranian puppets.”

