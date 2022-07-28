The presenter would have discovered the betrayal thanks to a private investigator and her daughter Isabel

Since they announced their separation after 17 years of marriage, Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti have become the most talked about characters of this summer. There are many gossip about the couple and details are leaked daily on the reasons for the end of the love between the former footballer and the presenter.

In these last hours the weekly ‘Chi’ has launched a real bomb about the couple. According to the words of the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini, at the basis of the separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi there would be a betrayal. The newspaper has reconstructed in detail the story involving the presenter and the former captain of Roma.

The gossip on the separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi does not stop. To give information about this story is once again the weekly ‘Chi’. The weekly has silenced the rumors that the presenter of theIsland of the Famous would have another man. These were the words of the newspaper:

People close to the couple also deny that it is the fault of some messages picked up by Totti on Ilary’s phone associated with the rumors of a mysterious man from Milan. According to our sources, neither the messages nor the man would exist.

Despite this, ‘Chi’ states that at the basis of the separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi there would be a betrayal by Totti and that Ilary Blasi would have discovered thanks to a private investigator and his daughter Isabel. This is what leaked from the weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini:

The captain surrounded by temptations, capable of resisting anything but them. At one point Totti took away the management of Instagram from Ilary’s sister because she received some messages from admirers who betrayed a certain familiarity in the direct.

‘Who’ has reconstructed the relationship between Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi. According to the newspaper, the dating between the two would have started in September 2021. After the numerous rumors and some leaked, Ilary Blasi decides to hire a private detective.

Although the ex-husband denies everything, the presenter discovers everything when her daughter Isabel tells her mother that she has made new friends with two children, the children of Noemi Bocchi. Hence Ilary Blasi’s decision to separate.