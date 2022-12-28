Of Chiara Daina

Aifa made it. The goal is to facilitate adherence to therapies and make information on all medicines for human use marketed in Italy transparent and accessible

An app to managetaking medications you are using, consult the package insert, receive updates on any deficiencies and be notified of the expiry. Is called Medicinal Aifa and you can download it for free on your smartphone or tablet via the two platforms: the Google play store (on Android systems) and the App store (on Ios). The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) designed and implemented the application.

Access to the database The goal is to make information on all medicines for human use currently marketed in our country transparent and accessible to citizens, he explains Maurice Trapani, head of the Ict (information and communication technologies) sector of Aifa. The app, in fact, allows the user to directly access the Agency drug database specifies Trapanese, and therefore to thelist of all medicines placed on the marketboth those with a prescription and those over the counter (without a prescription).

Alerts on deficient medicines The other major advantage of the app especially help chronic patients to find a solution in time the



no case of supply problems of the life-saving drug through the immediate sending of notifications about its shortage (linked to production problems, unexpected increases in requests, health emergencies), its unavailability (due to malfunctions of the territorial distribution chain) or the cessation of its marketing.

The related program “Front end deficiencies” system of Aifa, active since 2020, through which the companies holding Aic (Marketing Authorization by the regulatory agency, ed) communicate to the Agency the unavailability, momentary or definitive, of the active principle or the end of the sale of the medicine – explains Trapanese -. In this way the user can be informed in real time. Inside the message you will also find the link to the Aifa page with indications on what to do in order not to interrupt the therapy.

Register the packages On the Aifa Medicinal app, the patient (or his caregiver) has the possibility of register the packages of the medications you need to take. Like? By framing the barcode on the box, which allows you to identify the specialty of the medicine. Or by entering the commercial name in the application's search engine and selecting the pack corresponding to the concentration of active ingredient used.

By automatically saving the pack, you have one card with related information to the active ingredient, the owner company, the marketing status, the method of administration (oral, sublingual, rectal, intravenous, intramuscular, subcutaneous, inhalation), the reimbursement class (class A, i.e. at the expense of the National Health Service; class H always at the expense of the NHS but only in hospitals; class C, at the total expense of the citizen) and whether or not subject to medical prescription. Moreover, leaflet is provided (which contains the description, dosage and contraindications) and the Summary of Product Characteristics (a document intended primarily for healthcare professionals).

Virtual lockers and reminders Then you can decide to create one or more virtual lockers containing the drugs of interest (one's own, that of the father, mother or child) and of set reminder with day and time to remember when to take them. The patient will then consent to the product shortage notification service. Another function of the app is to be able to register your health card and keep it handyindeed of smartphones, as often as we need (when buying a medicine at the pharmacy and to certify the tax code).

Another app for the correct prescription of antibiotics Aifa is in the pipeline also another app for the correct prescription of antibiotics – announces Nicola Magrini, general manager of Aifa -. It will allow agile access to recommendations on the most effective, safest antibiotic therapies with the least risk of developing bacterial resistance. It will be a useful tool for doctors, especially family doctors and paediatricians of free choicebut everyone will be able to download the app with a view to spreading greater awareness of when antibiotics are needed and when they shouldn’t be used.