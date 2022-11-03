Absurd and fatal that the electoral councilors and magistrates are chosen by “the people.”

Though It is useful to know what citizens think of public bodies and it is commendable that they do opinion polls about themselves, good thing that SAT it has not occurred to him to inquire whether the taxpayers do they want to pay taxes or not due to the predictability of the majority response.

The analogy comes to mind by the measurement that the National Electoral Institute did in September to find out what percentage of the 400 people consulted supported the presidential proposal that the electoral advisers and magistrates be chosen “through the village”.

According to the main newspaper of La Jornada yesterday, “78 percent agreed that councilors and magistrates be elected by popular vote…”.

Those who believe the nonsense that “the people are never wrong” they should take into account the historic democratic vote of 1933 that brought Hitler to power in Germany; remember that there are popular communities (rural and urban) in Mexico where “the people” lynch human beings and that even the police and military avoid entering, or places of uses and customs where women are prevented from exercising their political rights and girls they are given “in marriage” in exchange for sheep and chickens.

The fact that electoral councilors and magistrates are elected “by the people” is so insane that would turn them into a laughable variant (not to legislate but to organize elections and consultations) of what state and federal deputies are: “popular representatives”.

It is suggested that the machuchones of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial powers each propose 20 candidates.

If the Gandallosan initiative prospers in these months, the result would be that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with his majority of deputies and senators, appropriates the Institute and the Court.

No word on where the prospects will come from, but I guess the hopefuls could be promoted. Currently, however, those interested in representative positions have the possibility of carrying out campaigns organized by the parties financed with the money from society that they receive as a “prerogative”, and the INE is responsible for their free election.

This being the case, who the hell will organize the campaigns of the imaginary future electoral councilors and magistrates? Who will defray the expenses of the campaigns so that those 60 visit the main towns of the country?

With the survey that it carried out, it seems that the INE itself shot itself in the foot given the onslaught against it that quadrotheism undertook four years ago and that has intensified these days.

Fortunately, since the “photograph” two months ago, according to La Jornada, “in the institutional evaluation section, 67 percent trust the INE a lot or regularly; 56 percent have a positive opinion and 65 percent consider that the INE has a good performance.

And in the face of the new attacks, today, confidence in the Institute is greater…