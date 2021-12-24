Through his Twitter profile, Hideo Kojima has published a card to wish Christmas greetings to his followers, but according to many of them this hides a clue to the author’s next project. Let’s go and see what it is.

This is certainly not the first time we have seen such an episode. A few days ago an exchange of tweets between Kojima and Geoff Keighley to let players’ imaginations fly. The assumptions behind a new one silent Hill they arose immediately thanks to a choice of words by the two men.

This time, however, we are talking about one christmas card who intends to make the auturi of merry christmas by the Kojima Productions. As you can see from the image below, the drawing shows some key points of Kojima Productions. An example is theirs tagline “From Sapiens to Ludens“.

The character in the center that holds firmly the iconic flag which bears the logo of the production company it’s not Ludens, mascot explorer of digital space in the name of Kojima Productions itself (just like the cosmonauts who plant flags in uncharted territories to reclaim their nature).

Ludens in fact does not appear at all. In its place are three characters who are difficult to identify … if they can be identified. Could there be three figures who will be within Kojima’s new project? Maybe. At the same time, they could be three subjects conceived from scratch for the occasion.

A detail that has not escaped the fans, is that the card was shared both by the Kojima Productions account, and by the official one of Kojima himself. Nothing wrong with that, of course: it’s his company and there shouldn’t be anything wrong with that. The strange thing is that the author it doesn’t do that often. Those who follow him on social media practically never do this re-sharing.

However, it should be noted that the author of the card is Yoji Shinikawa, the same author who makes other artwork for Hideo Kojima. One year before the publication of Death Stranding, we had another Christmas card made by him, but which in hindsight revealed absolutely nothing. But again, we are talking about Hideo Kojima.