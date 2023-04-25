Madrid.- Shakira and Gerard Piqué have been the eye of the show for several months since their announcement was made separation because of a infidelity with whom today is the current couple of the ex-soccer player, Clara Chia.

Recently, the famous paparazzi who has been following the life of the ex-partner for years, Jordi Martinconfessed that the 36-year-old Catalan had no problems with his romance with the successful Colombian singer in 2017, when she collaborated with Maluma to release the song “Clandestine‘.

Gerard Piqué apparently suffered a strong attack of jealousy because he imagined that the world star was being unfaithful with the interpreter of “Sober” while they were filming the music video for their collaboration.

According to the journalist’s statement, the retired soccer player appeared on the set where they were filming in order to maintain controlled his girlfriendand it was then that he made the scene of jealousy due to the close friendship between the two Colombian singers.

“Today I bring you exclusively some photos that I was able to take in March 2017. What happened on that shoot? The recording began around 8:00 in the afternoon and, to my surprise, around 3:00 in the morning Piqué showed up without previously notifying anyone, ”he said.

But that’s not all, but supposedly the Spanish businessman felt very insecure Because at that time there were many rumors that pointed to a romance between the artists, because in 2017 they were one of the most famous.

“Many were the rumors at that time that said that between Shakira and Maluma there could be a intimate encounter. Gerard with the fly in his ear showed up at the shoot without warning to see what was going on between the two artists. Fruit of jealousy this appeared on the recording.

Finally, the paparazzi explained that Piqué actually had no real reason to be jealous of the mother of his children, since he never had anything beyond friendship with Maluma.

“I never saw anything between the two of them. What I saw was a great friendship and great complicity between two artists who love and admire each other. I always denied those rumors about their alleged romance, because Shakira was completely in love with the soccer player.