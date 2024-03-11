Home page politics

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach had announced that he wanted to better prepare the healthcare system against military conflicts. Left-wing politician Bodo Ramelow warns against “pure war rhetoric”.

Erfurt – Thuringia's Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Die Linke) criticizes the move by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to better arm the German healthcare system against military conflicts. Lauterbach recently stated that as part of the process of dealing with Corona, Germany must prepare itself better not only for future pandemics, but also for major disasters and “possible military conflicts”.

Ramelow on Karl Lauterbach: Ministers should “take care of their own responsibilities”

Thuringia's Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow is in favor of arms deliveries to Ukraine. © Peter Sieben

“I thought: Did he take a shower that was too hot? The ministers should take care of their own responsibilities and not talk war-drunk to the whole society. “I can get a pulse there,” said Bodo Ramelow in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA. One should not “fall into pure war rhetoric”.

Ukraine war: Bodo Ramelow is for arms deliveries

Meanwhile, he continued to speak out in favor of arms deliveries to Ukraine. The Prime Minister therefore represents a minority opinion in his party. “I understand the majority on the left who are against arms deliveries. Because guns lead to more death. But first I have to Putin lay down your weapons,” said Ramelow. “I am also for peace, but I cannot close my eyes to Moldova and Lithuania – these are countries that are afraid of an attack by Russia. Our Bundeswehr soldiers stand there for NATO. But if the Russian parliament suddenly revokes Lithuania's sovereignty, our soldiers will suddenly be at war. Not supplying weapons to Ukraine will not impress Putin.”

Meanwhile, observers fear that Putin may be eyeing Moldova as a potential next target. A few days ago, the pro-Russian rulers of the internationally unrecognized separatist region of Transnistria in the Republic of Moldova asked Russia for “protection”.

Transnistria asks for protection: Republic of Moldova next target of Putin's attack?

We have to prepare for this now, said Ramelow, who is calling for an agreement with Moldova for orderly immigration. “If the Russians intervene militarily, many people will flee. Also to Germany. For this we need practical solutions and, above all, immigration offices that enable and not just sanction,” said Ramelow. It is unrealistic to ignore it. “Then it makes more sense if there are common rules with these states,” said Ramelow.

The Prime Minister is gradually entering election campaign mode; state elections in Thuringia are in six months. Thuringia's CDU leader recently caused a stir because he announced a TV duel with AfD politician Björn Höcke. Ramelow made it clear: A one-on-one debate with Höcke was out of the question for him.