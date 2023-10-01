The famous rapper Santa Fe Klan, known for the topic ‘Here I am‘, has decided to keep his love life private, after the scandal he faced with his son’s mother, Maya Nazorand later with Karely Ruiz.

Although he tried to keep his personal life private, he has recently been seen in public accompanied by Melisa Obregona talented dancer and choreographer who is part of her team.

It should be noted that the 23-year-old artist attended the fight Canelo and Charlo in The Vegas, Nevadaalong with Tornillo, where they went into the ring to accompany the champion in the confrontation, where they performed the song “For me Mexico”.

However, what captured the attention of users on social networks is the relationship with Melisa Obregonthe beautiful dancer of the Santa Fe Klan.

Melisa Obregón, 26, is a talented professional choreographer who has worked with the Santa Fe Klan on numerous occasions, accompanying them at their concerts and participating in their musical projects.

Although it is not known with certainty since when their relationship began, the rapper’s followers speculate that it could have started during the production of the video clip for his song.Anything else,” which premiered on July 28.

In the video clip for “Something Else,” Santa Fe Klan and Melisa Obregón They share the screen, which generated comments and speculation from their fans.

