🚨🇲🇽 CONFIRMED, OFFICIAL. BOMB: Carlos Áviña is the new Sports Director of AS Monaco.

After 3 years at Cercle Brugge (🇧🇪) he arrives at a historic French.

All the success in the world for this Mexican Director. A crack, congratulations, boss! @carlosavina10 pic.twitter.com/VdZSRPvHbW

— Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) August 11, 2023