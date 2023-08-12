Carlos Áviña began his path in the world of football at the America club, as part of the Sports Intelligence department. During his management, interesting signings took place, as was the case with Federico Viñas, Richard Sánchez, Nicolás Benedetti and Bruno Valdez himself.
His way of working aroused the interest of Cercle Brugge in Belgium, where he spent three years as sports director. After announcing his departure from the Belgian team, the rumor that he could return to America began to take hold. This in case Santiago Baños went to the The Mexican Futbol selection, now that they are in the midst of multiple changes at the management level. Or, that it was Carlos Áviña himself who occupied a place within the Tricolor.
However, it has already been made official what the new home of the Mexican leader will be, and at least for the moment, Áviña will continue to try his luck in the old continent, now with AS Monaco from France, as Fernando Esquivel recently reported on his Twitter account. Twitter.
During his tenure in Belgian soccer, Carlos Áviña gained great prestige within the soccer union in Europe, for signing good players at low cost, getting the most out of them and then exporting them to elite clubs, generating significant income for the benefit of the club without neglecting sports, of course.
With Carlos Áviña as sports director, Cercle Brugge qualified for the Play Offs in the most recent season. In addition to his extraordinary work as a manager, he is also recognized as a great talent recruiter. He demonstrated it in Mexico, with the Águilas del América, he repeated it in Belgium, with Cercle Brugge, and he will surely do it again in France, one of the best leagues to train players and then resell them. And in that the good Carlos Áviña has mastery.
#reject #America #Carlos #Áviña #sporting #director #Monaco
