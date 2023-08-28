Home page politics

From: Lucas Maier

The crash of Prigozhin’s private plane in Russia continues to raise questions. In a video that emerged, the Wagner boss was remarkably predictive.

Moscow – Around four days after the crash of the private Wagner plane in Russiahas Moscow now confirmed the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin. The Kremlin continues to deny having anything to do with the alleged accident.

Various experts, including the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), assume that it was an act of revenge by the President Wladimir Putin could act. Prigozhin was with his Wagner mercenaries towards Moscow at the end of June marches. Several members of the Russian army were killed. The plane crash that is said to have ended Prigozhin’s life may have been the bill for this betrayal of Vladimir Putin.

In an earlier interview, Prigozhin reportedly addressed the nature of his death with unusual precision. He is said to have given the video interview in April of this year, according to the Ukrainian news agency unian reported.

Death of Prigozchin: Did the Wagner boss criticize too much?

In the interview, the Wagner boss says that he would rather be killed than “lie to the people who will continue to live in this country”. Earlier he had said that at this stage of the war Putin would only send untrained men from the low-income regions of Russia to the front as cannon fodder.

“Russia is on the brink of a catastrophe,” said Prigozhin in the video, and further: “If these screws are not adjusted today, the plane will disintegrate in the air.” According to the latest images of his private jet falling out of the sky, the metaphor for the future works of the nation again differently. After Prigozhin’s death, the video was also published in a Telegram channel close to Wagner, and many users expressed the suspicion that Prigozhin knew about his death.

Prigozhin really dead? Expert with a clear assessment

After the crash of Prigozhin’s plane off Moscow, speculation overturned. Among other things, there was speculation as to whether the man on board the plane really was Prigozhin himself. Even before that, it was repeatedly puzzling over whether the Wagner boss would use doppelgangers to protect himself.

However, the renowned investigative journalist Hristo Grozev does not believe that Prigozhin could still be alive. “There is no convincing scenario in which Prigozhin would still be alive and would have staged his death,” Grozev wrote on Twitter (x) on Saturday (26 August).

From the expert’s point of view, it is unthinkable that Prigozhin would kill the founder of the Wagner Group, Dmitry Utkin, to fake his own death. Utkin is also believed to have died in the plane crash. “If he (Prigozhin) did that, the mercenaries would skin him alive,” Grozev said. (Lucas Maier)