Alessia Pifferi has not yet understood what she did to little Diana: her lawyer returns to talk about her 37-year-old mother

The lawyer of Alessia Pifferi he continues to talk about the situation of his client in prison. Her mother who left little Diana to die of hardship is alone, abandoned by her family and also by her partner.

The lawyer explained that the Pifferi does not really have yet realized what happened. She understood that little Diana is gone, but not that public opinion is fierce towards her, as well as all the people around her and loved her, and not even that she is accused of murder.

Spends time in prison monitored 24 hours a day. She is still wearing her arrest day T-shirt and cries, wondering why no one contacted her, not even the man for whom she left her daughter alone, for six days, in her home. The 58-year-old from Leffe is upset, he explained to the investigators that his partner had told him that she had left Diana at the sea with her sister. He had no idea that she had sentenced her to death.

When the reporters asked if Alessia, from the arrest, had asked her “But what have I done?”the lawyer replied: “No, not this one. Not yet. But she cried. Especially the first few times we talked to each other and she told her story about her, she cried “.

“Alessia Pifferi has not yet understood what she did. She realizes that her daughter is no longer there but more time is needed for you to really realize what happened ”.

Alessia Pifferi’s mother has made it known that she no longer wants to have anything to do with her daughter. Maria saw little Diana on video call and she had never noticed anything strange. Alessia told her that she was fine, that they were together or that she was with the babysitter. She had no idea what her mother was doing to her. From the day of his arrest he never contacted her.

The comrade has also surrendered untraceable. But despite what happened, the lawyer explained that Alessia Pifferi is receiving many messages from people who want to help her. People who have offered themselves to send her money or clothes.

“I too receive letters every day from men and women asking what I can do to help her, to be able to buy her clothes, or send her money.”