Mexico.- Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja are once again the eye of the shows after the pretty singer decided to give him a joke on her husband with the help of one of her friends.

Despite the fact that the young woman did not want to play the joke on Juan de Dios because her partner was also present, the interpreter of ‘Do not be jealous‘ ended up convincing her, so kim shantal He ended up flirting with the controversial influencer.

It all started by telling Juan that they would make content for his channel Youtubeso he felt very excited about it, but it was at that moment that Shantal began to strategizeshe first changed places to be next to him and then touched up her makeup to ask if she looked okay.

Pantoja saw everything in a strange way but acted normal, but the tension begins to increase when she decides to make a intimate and romantic dynamicand even though everything felt strange, everything was still normal, although Kimberly began to “weird” by her friend’s behavior.

When the also singer signaled to his wife to go with him to the bathroom, she refused and ended up being accompanied by her friend, who he asked her to have an affair and very surprised he said no.

It was then that Kimberly Loaiza surprised them together and when she asked her questions, her friend told her that Juan was flirting with her, while he denied everything.

Due to all the tension, Loaiza said that she did not want to continue recording anything, and her friend’s boyfriend supported her because her partner’s behavior was causing her a lot of discomfort.

When everything was getting out of control, Kimberly Loaiza ended up telling her husband the truth and clarifying that it was all a joke, while her friend told her boyfriend that it was all a phrase and that the internet celebrity forced her to To do it.