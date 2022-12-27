Very good days.

Did God have a plan when he created us and the world?

Indeed. God I create the whole world according to his conception and his plan.

Just as a man can devise a game and create the rules that govern it, in the same way God created the world and conceived human beings.

The guiding thread in the creation of God it is love.

Thus, God’s plan is for human beings to love and respond to the love of others. God and think, speak and act in accordance with love.

