Giucas Casella, in the house of Big Brother VIP, certainly does not mince words and explained that he was also with a man.

In the house of the Big Brother VIP good ones always happen. To animate the party is always Giucas Casella that this time he opened his heart also telling about intimate experiences. In fact, it seems that the man has come out.

I have also been with a man, it happened, yes. For me it is perfectly normal. I remember in college, among us, but it will have happened to you too […] there’s nothing bad. Everyone is free, for me all this is perfectly normal, then everyone makes his own way.

However, man he does not define himself as gay. For the moment he has not labeled himself, but he is calm, he could simply be bisexual. And then he continued:

It is not that when you go with a man you are homosexual, but it has happened to me and if it happens again I won’t say no. Although today maybe I would say no. It is one thing when you are young and you can do whatever you want. Now I don’t even think about it anymore, even if I see a person I may like I repress myself, I don’t take the step forward, then if it’s an extraordinary thing I can fall back on it.

Man a 71 years old he is one of the liveliest competitors in the Big Brother VIP house and seems to be very popular with the public as well. He will make it to the end.

