It is no secret to anyone that Gisela Valcarcel He is one of the most representative and famous figures on Peruvian television. The host achieved fame thanks to her appearance on “Hello, Gisela” and over the years she was able to consolidate herself to the point of being the leader of her time slot at the head of “El gran show”.

But its popularity in the media has also generated that the different imitators parody it over time. For example, Lucy Bacigalupo She is perhaps the comedic actress who gave the best interpretation of ‘Señito’ and now she has reappeared thanks to a sketch of “JB en ATV”.

Lucy Bacigalupo denies that Gisela has forbidden her to imitate her

The comedian was with Patricia Alquinta and Silvia Bardales in the program “Let’s talk about beauty”, hosted by Daisy Córdova, telling anecdotes about their respective artistic careers. In the middle of the talk, the presenter referred to the imitation of Gisela Valcárcel.

The exact question was if anyone ever asked him not to perform such a skit on camera. Lucy Bacigalupo was blunt in her response and she assured that she never had any problems with it during her artistic career.

How did Gisela Valcárcel obtain her first program?

Humberto Polar, former television producer, was interviewed by Carlos Orozco and revealed how Gisela Valcárcel began on Peruvian television. The experienced character assured that the former vedette knew how to win over the renowned Genaro Delgado Parker.

The Panamericana Televisión program, “Aló Gisela”, premiered on October 28, 1987. Photo: composition LR/Panamericana Televisión/YouTube

It was during a casting, along with Camucha Negrete and other hosts, where ‘Señito’ showed her ability before the cameras and ended up being in charge of “Hello, Gisela”.

Magaly congratulates the artistic career of Gisela Valcárcel

Despite the strong criticism that both have launched over the years, Magaly Medina greeted Gisela Valcárcel for being one of the most successful television figures on national television.

Magaly Medina and Gisela Valcárcel have managed to stay current on Peruvian TV. Photo: composition/ Magaly Medina/ Instagram/ Gisela Valcárcel/ Instagram

“I have very few friends and I think that in this very difficult environment. Gisela has merit in everything she has achieved, she would be petty to deny it; however, on an amical level, I keep my friends and family very far from the small screen, ”she indicated.